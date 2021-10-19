Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Target Price at $30.80

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 45,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,996. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

