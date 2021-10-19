Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Target Price at $35.25

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

