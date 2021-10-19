Analysts Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target at $28.67

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 1,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,203. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

