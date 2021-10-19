Analyzing Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 5.72 -$13.55 million $0.46 22.89 Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million 14.90 $21.16 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Earthstone Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -11.78% 5.09% 3.80% Dorchester Minerals 63.04% 43.77% 41.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Earthstone Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus target price of $16.10, suggesting a potential upside of 52.90%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

