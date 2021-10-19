Analyzing EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVgo and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.61%. Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 2.10% 11.04% 4.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVgo and Titan Machinery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.43 $19.36 million $1.26 21.56

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats EVgo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

