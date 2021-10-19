Analyzing Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Amcor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Amcor $12.86 billion 1.42 $939.00 million $0.74 16.09

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Galileo Acquisition and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amcor 3 2 3 0 2.00

Galileo Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.54%. Amcor has a consensus price target of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Amcor.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Amcor 7.30% 23.89% 6.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amcor beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products. The company was founded 1926 and is headquartered in Warmley, the United Kingdom.

