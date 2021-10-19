Analyzing Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ITEX and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.82%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than ITEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITEX and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.58 $9.66 million $0.14 13.29

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Volatility and Risk

ITEX has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 32.65% 19.98% 14.06%

Summary

Heritage Global beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

