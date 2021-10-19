Analyzing National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 25.66% 53.15% 25.72% Absci N/A N/A N/A

This table compares National Research and Absci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $133.28 million 8.14 $37.26 million N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 211.25 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Research and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33

Absci has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.98%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than National Research.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Research beats Absci on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

