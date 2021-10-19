Analyzing Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) & Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wave Life Sciences and Nurix Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.98%. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.46%. Given Wave Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wave Life Sciences is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Nurix Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences $20.08 million 11.71 -$149.91 million ($3.82) -1.21 Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million 70.90 -$43.24 million ($2.76) -10.30

Nurix Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wave Life Sciences. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wave Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Wave Life Sciences has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences -746.67% -215.47% -55.13% Nurix Therapeutics -389.44% -28.14% -20.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Wave Life Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

