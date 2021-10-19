Analyzing Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lordstown Motors 7 1 1 0 1.33

Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $8.89, indicating a potential upside of 81.04%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01% Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toyota Motor and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 0.97 $21.11 billion $14.99 11.91 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -4.72

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Lordstown Motors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

