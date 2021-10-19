Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 365 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

GD stock opened at $206.66 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $208.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

