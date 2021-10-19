Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 7,140 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

NYSE MSGE opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.