Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 297 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $270.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $273.08. The stock has a market cap of $317.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

