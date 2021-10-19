Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 3,741 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

