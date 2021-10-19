Ancora Advisors LLC Has $9.53 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,784 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 106,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

