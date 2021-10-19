Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of IAA worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IAA by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

