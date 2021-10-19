Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,921,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 3,030,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39,212.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Angang Steel has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.75.
Angang Steel Company Profile
