Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,921,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 3,030,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39,212.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Angang Steel has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.