AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) VP Scott Centea Sells 12,000 Shares

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANGO opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.