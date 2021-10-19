Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGLOY. Barclays lowered Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.52. 412,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,320. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

