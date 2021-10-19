Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 39,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NLY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 160,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348,950. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

