Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $2,646,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

