AO World (LON:AO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (LON:AO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 218 ($2.85) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AO World to a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get AO World alerts:

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.94) on Monday. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.50 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 240.90. The company has a market capitalization of £710.65 million and a P/E ratio of 40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.