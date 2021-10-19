APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 108,600 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,090 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

