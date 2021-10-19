APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $285.83 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

