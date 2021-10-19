APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,556 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 46,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,186,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,261,000 after buying an additional 184,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,378,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,581. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

