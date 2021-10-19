APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,800 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

