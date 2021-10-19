APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 18,200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,152,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.