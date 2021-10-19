APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 7,000 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NOW were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.