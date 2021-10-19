APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

