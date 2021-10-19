Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $79.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of APO stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $68.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,790,284 shares of company stock worth $108,634,890 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

