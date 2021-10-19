Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 28.8% in September

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. 118,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,117. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at $4,850,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,271,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 628,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 124,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

