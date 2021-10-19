Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 515.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,093,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.40. 1,109,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,156,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

