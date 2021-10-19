Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.84. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

