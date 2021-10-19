ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 388,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.71.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
