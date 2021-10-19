ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 388,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.71.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 261,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

