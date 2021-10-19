Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $737.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 106.06%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.