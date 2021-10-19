Argon (ARGON) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $408,284.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00064232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00100281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,478.23 or 0.99455980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.75 or 0.06004065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021118 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,960,820 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.