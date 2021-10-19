Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Critical Review

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Douglas Emmett’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.81 -$543.88 million ($179.30) -0.08 Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.54 $50.42 million $1.82 18.25

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Douglas Emmett 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.22%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -79.47% N/A -10.13% Douglas Emmett 5.83% 1.23% 0.53%

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

