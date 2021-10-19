Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,930 ($77.48) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 2,742 ($35.82) and a one year high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,702.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

