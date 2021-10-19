ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,040.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ASOS has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.