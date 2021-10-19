Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Down 29.1% in September

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Assertio by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Assertio stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.24). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.