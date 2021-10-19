Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

ASB stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

