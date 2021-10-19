Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

