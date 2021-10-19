Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.34

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 969834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

AVIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

