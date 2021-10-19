Athene (NYSE:ATH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.08. 26,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,296,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Get Athene alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,175,052. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.