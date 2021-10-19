Athene (NYSE:ATH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.08. 26,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,296,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.
The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22.
In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,175,052. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
