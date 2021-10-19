Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Update

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 943,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ATC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. 3,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,565. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ATC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

