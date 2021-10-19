AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.