Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

ASZ stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 7,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.