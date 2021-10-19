AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,324. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$19.75 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
