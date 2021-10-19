AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,324. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$19.75 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

