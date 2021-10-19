Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGR. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

