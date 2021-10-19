Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CDMO opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.79 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,596 shares of company stock valued at $565,129. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

